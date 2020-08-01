Dr. Tamer Younan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Younan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tamer Younan, MD
Dr. Tamer Younan, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Younan works at
Dr. Younan's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Group200 N Robertson Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-6017
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A really responsible and dedicated professional doctor In any area of the feet Helped me thanks to him I finished my problem with plantar fasciitis I really recommend going to meet him He's just like an angel
About Dr. Tamer Younan, MD
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1750798435
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younan works at
Dr. Younan has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Younan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.