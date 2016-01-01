Overview

Dr. Tamera Bodenhamer Crowe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Bodenhamer Crowe works at Optum Health in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.