Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD
Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Tamerla D Chavis MD PA755 N 11th St Ste P5500, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 924-8111
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Chavis was above all else very professional and responsive to my needs. I had surgery about 6 years ago and have only had problems with my back when I abuse myself by working incorrectly. She does have a very rough bedside manner, but makes up for it by providing excellent recommendations and her exceptional surgery skills. I would highly recommend her to others, just as I was recommended to her.
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104824671
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Chavis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.