Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD

Neurosurgery
3.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD

Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Chavis works at Tamerla D Chavis MD in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chavis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tamerla D Chavis MD PA
    755 N 11th St Ste P5500, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 924-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spinal Stenosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Chavis was above all else very professional and responsive to my needs. I had surgery about 6 years ago and have only had problems with my back when I abuse myself by working incorrectly. She does have a very rough bedside manner, but makes up for it by providing excellent recommendations and her exceptional surgery skills. I would highly recommend her to others, just as I was recommended to her.
    Robert — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104824671
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamerla Chavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavis works at Tamerla D Chavis MD in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chavis’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

