Overview of Dr. Tami Carrillo, MD

Dr. Tami Carrillo, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Zion, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Carrillo works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.