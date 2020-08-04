Dr. Tami Dairiki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dairiki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tami Dairiki, MD
Overview of Dr. Tami Dairiki, MD
Dr. Tami Dairiki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Dairiki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dairiki's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Mountain Obgyn PC14220 N Northsight Blvd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 585-0804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dairiki?
Great service. Dr. Dairiki is personable and she makes you feel like you are important. Brittany is an amazing assistant. I always get great reception and wonderful service but I visit this office.
About Dr. Tami Dairiki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871516153
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dairiki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dairiki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dairiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dairiki works at
Dr. Dairiki has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dairiki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dairiki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dairiki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dairiki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dairiki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.