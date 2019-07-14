Dr. Tami Flowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tami Flowers, MD
Overview of Dr. Tami Flowers, MD
Dr. Tami Flowers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Flowers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Flowers' Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates648 Southpark Blvd Ste 100, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 217-6363
-
2
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates3855 Gaskins Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 217-6363Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Commonwealth Eye Care Associates280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 217-6363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flowers?
I couldn’t have had a better experience with Dr. Flowers. After a referral from my optometrist for cataracts, she found a retinal problem that needed to be addressed before the cataract surgery. Once we were ready for the cataract surgery, she was very thorough with the measurements, options, and my many questions. I can now see out of that eye better than I have been able to for the past 50 years! I am a very happy patient of hers and recommend her completely.
About Dr. Tami Flowers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861600900
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flowers works at
Dr. Flowers has seen patients for Migraine, Stye and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.