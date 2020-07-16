Dr. Tamika Lott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamika Lott, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamika Lott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson.
Locations
Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine1002 S Eugene St, Greensboro, NC 27406 Directions (336) 355-9920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lott is amazing. Genuinely concerned, works as a partner, educates, advocates and takes the time each patient requires. I hope to be in her care always.
About Dr. Tamika Lott, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Moses H Cone Hosp-U North Carolina
- Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson
- Bryn Mawr College
