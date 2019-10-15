Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamika Mayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamika Mayo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mayo works at
Baton Rouge Office4336 North Blvd Ste 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 726-5262
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i have a wonderful and caring experience with dr mayo and her staff. she is very attentive to your explaining to he your medical issue . she listen and never interrupt .then she asset the issue and give recommendation and i always feels better.she has made me much healthier since the first time i became a patients . her staff is nice and friendly and and very caring and soft spoken and very professional. i can go on and on , BEST DR. I EVER HAD...........................
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073502324
- Family Medicine Health Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.