Dr. Tamika Sea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamika Sea, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamika Sea, MD
Dr. Tamika Sea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Sea works at
Dr. Sea's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Women's Care Center290 Country Club Dr Ste 210, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (336) 667-2235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sea?
You better get you one of these... what's that? THE BEST OBGYN PERIODTT! SHE LITERALLY SAVED MY LIFE 3x! She legit spent a night with me after surgery because I had complications she did not leave until I was stable!!!! A Gem! THE GOAT! She is truly TOP TIER and will treat you like you her only patient! Love her !!!!!!!!
About Dr. Tamika Sea, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235376658
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Spelman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sea accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sea works at
Dr. Sea has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sea speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.