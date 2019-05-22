See All Pediatricians in New Haven, CT
Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD

Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Jackson works at CHIROPRACTIC & THERAPY CTR in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern New England Home Care
    1423 Chapel St Ste 2B, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 752-0706
  2. 2
    Alan P. Friedler D.m.d. P.c.
    419 Whalley Ave Ste 101, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 752-0706

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Cough
Fever
Wellness Examination
Cough
Fever

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 22, 2019
    My son has always had a positive experience with Dr Jackson. We have never waited long and the office staff has always been friendly.
    — May 22, 2019
    Dr. Jackson's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Jackson

    About Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659354744
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamiko Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at CHIROPRACTIC & THERAPY CTR in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

