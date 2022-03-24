Overview of Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO

Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Selitsky works at Tamila Selitsky, OB-GYN P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.