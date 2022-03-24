See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (53)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO

Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Selitsky works at Tamila Selitsky, OB-GYN P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Selitsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tamila Selitsky, OB-GYN P.C.
    660 92nd St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervicitis
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Hypertension
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity Counseling
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Yeast Infections
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy
Sickle Cell Disease
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Selitsky has been my GYN for at least 5 years and has helped me with various needs. In addition, she diligently monitored a cyst that eventually became a complex mass, requiring an expedited MRI and treatment. She is highly observant and caring, taking the time to answer all questions. Sometimes there is a wait time to be seen, but her standard of service far exceeds the wait time.
    Laura — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Tamila Selitsky, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1306981535
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
