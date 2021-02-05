Overview

Dr. Tamim Al-Kharrat, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Al-Kharrat works at Tamim Kharrat MD PC in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.