Dr. Tamim Al-Kharrat, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamim Al-Kharrat, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Al-Kharrat works at
Locations
-
1
Tamim Kharrat MD PC219 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 345-2670Thursday9:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kharatt listened and worked with me on controlling a constant cough of unknown cause I'd struggled with for years. He was he was up to date on the latest research. He improved the quality of life. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tamim Al-Kharrat, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1962495267
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Kharrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Kharrat works at
Dr. Al-Kharrat has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Kharrat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Kharrat speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Kharrat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Kharrat.
