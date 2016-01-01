See All Interventional Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD

Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University of California San Francisco Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center

Dr. Nazif works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Nazif's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Pericarditis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pericarditis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

    About Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942323944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    Residency

