Overview of Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD

Dr. Tamim Nazif, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University of California San Francisco Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center



Dr. Nazif works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.