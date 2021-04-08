Dr. Tamir Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamir Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tamir Bloom, MD
Dr. Tamir Bloom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-7700
Advocare The Orthopedic Center609 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 538-7700
Jersey City Medical Office Building377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (937) 538-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Bloom he is the best Dr. My son 10 years old had an accident and broke his leg. Dr Bloom was very caring, comforting and professional with him and he is completely healed now thanks to Dr Bloom. I can't recommend him enough totally knowledgeable, professional and respectful.
About Dr. Tamir Bloom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164594784
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Children's Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of Pennsylvania
