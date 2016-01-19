Overview

Dr. Tamis Bright, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado



Dr. Bright works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.