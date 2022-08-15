See All Hematologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Tamjeed Ahmed, MD

Hematology
2.0 (4)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tamjeed Ahmed, MD

Dr. Tamjeed Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Tennessee Oncology, PLLC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown
    2004 Hayes St Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 312-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Tennessee Oncology Pllc
    225 Big Station Camp Blvd Ste 201, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 451-5481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macon Community Hospital
  • Sumner Regional Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 15, 2022
Having been in hospice care July and August, 2020 with stage 4 lung cancer, under Dr Ahmed’s care I am in remission as of August, 2022. I imagine that speaks all anyone needs to know about my high esteem for Dr Ahmed. He was with Tennessee Oncology in Springfield when I became a patient and he was transferred to Gallatin in 2021. No disrespect to the doctor who took Dr Ahmed’s place in Springfield, but when I was given the choice to continue with treatment in Springfield or to follow Dr Ahmed to Gallatin, I told all concerned that if they had transferred him to Oklahoma, that’s where I’d go, thank you very much!
Charles Patterson — Aug 15, 2022
About Dr. Tamjeed Ahmed, MD

  • Hematology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1235420316
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

