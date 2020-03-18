Dr. Tamjeed Arshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamjeed Arshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamjeed Arshad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Associates1758 Park Pl Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Dr. Arshad showed high concern for me as his patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Arshad to anyone in need of care. He is a skilled physician in his medical field.
About Dr. Tamjeed Arshad, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arshad has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arshad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arshad speaks Panjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arshad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arshad.
