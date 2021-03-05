Tamla Pierre, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamla Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamla Pierre, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tamla Pierre, NP
Tamla Pierre, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamla Pierre's Office Locations
- 1 5640 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 241-0105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, fast and friendly with both Doctors
About Tamla Pierre, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578720785
Tamla Pierre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tamla Pierre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tamla Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Tamla Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tamla Pierre.
