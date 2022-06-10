Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD
Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Solace Healing of Northern Colorado608 E Harmony Rd Ste 302, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 484-5625
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Psychiatrist HANDS DOWN. Dr. Kelly originally diagnosed me in 2005 with BP2 after many failed attempts by other doctors. He saved my life in more ways than one. Dr. Kelly is passionate about his purpose and cares about his patients and continues to seek new and upcoming knowledge in his field so that he can provide the best medication therapy to individuals. I only he hope he passes down his expert knowledge and passion to someone after he retires!!
About Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
