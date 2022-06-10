Overview of Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD

Dr. Tammas Kelly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Depression&Bipolar Clinic Of CO in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.