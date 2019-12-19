See All Podiatric Surgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Washington, DC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM

Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Elmarsafi works at MedStar Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Elmarsafi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MedStar Washington Hospital Center - Surgical Clinic
    110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-7103
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    MedStar NRH at McLean
    6858 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 288-8260
  3. 3
    MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    106 Irving St NW Ste 3900, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-6640
  4. 4
    6862 Elm St, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 288-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Skin Grafts
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elmarsafi?

    Dec 19, 2019
    A wonderful, caring doctor who really listens and is open to a range of solutions.
    — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elmarsafi to family and friends

    Dr. Elmarsafi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elmarsafi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM.

    About Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992048110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmarsafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elmarsafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elmarsafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elmarsafi has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmarsafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmarsafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmarsafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmarsafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmarsafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.