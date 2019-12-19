Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmarsafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tammer Elmarsafi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
MedStar Washington Hospital Center - Surgical Clinic110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7103Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
MedStar NRH at McLean6858 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-8260
MedStar Washington Hospital Center106 Irving St NW Ste 3900, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-6640
- 4 6862 Elm St, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 288-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
A wonderful, caring doctor who really listens and is open to a range of solutions.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1992048110
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Elmarsafi has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmarsafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
