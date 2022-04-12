Dr. Bully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammie Bully, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Harper University Hospital.
New Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery29425 Northwestern Hwy Ste 330, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 727-1990
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Harper University Hospital
Dr Bully is a very caring and dedicated professional. She empathetic and she's very in tune withher patients. She has never left me needing she is always been able to schedule refer and perform all the necessary treatments and or request needed for my care. My only issue is her staff they're getting better but they got a little ways to go.
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Bully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bully. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.