Dr. Tammie Bully, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Tammie Bully, MD

Dr. Tammie Bully, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Bully works at New Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bully's Office Locations

    New Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    29425 Northwestern Hwy Ste 330, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 727-1990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Joint Pain

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 12, 2022
Dr Bully is a very caring and dedicated professional. She empathetic and she's very in tune withher patients. She has never left me needing she is always been able to schedule refer and perform all the necessary treatments and or request needed for my care. My only issue is her staff they're getting better but they got a little ways to go.
— Apr 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Tammie Bully, MD
About Dr. Tammie Bully, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366536088
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bully works at New Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bully’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bully. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bully.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

