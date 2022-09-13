Overview of Dr. Tammie Nelson, MD

Dr. Tammie Nelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Nelson works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on West St Teresa in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.