Overview

Dr. Tammira Price, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Price works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.