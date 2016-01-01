Dr. Tammira Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammira Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammira Price, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tammira Price, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528151883
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Price using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.