Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD
Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton works at
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Dermatology1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6253
-
2
Louisiana Center for Advanced Medicine2053 Gause Blvd E Ste 200, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 259-8045
-
3
Ochsner Childrens Health Center105 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (504) 842-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton?
If you are in need of a hematologist, there is no possible way I could express how incredible Dr. Singleton and her staff are. I can only compare it to being at a 5 star hotel or 5 star restaurant. That is how well they treat you.
About Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1710900758
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton works at
Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton has seen patients for Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.