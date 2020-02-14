See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD

Dr. Tammuella Chrisentery-Singleton, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton works at Louisiana Center for Advanced Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton's Office Locations

    Tulane Dermatology
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112
    Louisiana Center for Advanced Medicine
    2053 Gause Blvd E Ste 200, Slidell, LA 70461
    Ochsner Childrens Health Center
    105 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461

  Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 14, 2020
    If you are in need of a hematologist, there is no possible way I could express how incredible Dr. Singleton and her staff are. I can only compare it to being at a 5 star hotel or 5 star restaurant. That is how well they treat you.
    Chrissy Murphy — Feb 14, 2020
    Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Chrisentery-Singleton

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    Specialties
    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1710900758
    Medical Education
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
