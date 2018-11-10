Overview

Dr. Tammy Bailey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Schofield, WI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Bailey works at Quirt Family Dentistry Schofield in Schofield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.