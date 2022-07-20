Overview of Dr. Tammy Baker, MD

Dr. Tammy Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at TAMMY E BAKER MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.