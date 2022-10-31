Dr. Yi Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammy Yi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammy Yi Chen, MD
Dr. Tammy Yi Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Yi Chen works at
Dr. Yi Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Psychiatric Practice2424 India Hook Rd Ste 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-8255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yi Chen?
Dr Chen listens well and makes certain that she understands what you are trying to say. She is supportive, and speaks honestly to you. She works professionally, to get you the best medicine, and will continue with you to get the kind that will work for you. I find her very kind and caring.
About Dr. Tammy Yi Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013055706
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yi Chen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yi Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yi Chen works at
Dr. Yi Chen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yi Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.