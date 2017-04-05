Dr. Tammy Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammy Chin, MD
Dr. Tammy Chin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Chin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
-
1
Berkeley Office2020 Milvia St Ste 300, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 843-2220
- 2 2001 Dwight Way Ste 4190, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-4635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
Learned of Tammy Chin, M.D. when I relocated to SF Bay area via an insurance website. It was easy scheduling an appointment and continues to be so. The staff is friendly and helpful. Dr. Chin has rarely kept me waiting. She and I established a trusting relationship and together we have worked to find the proper medications which meets my needs. When changes in my condition occur, she is responsive. Dr. Chin is by far the FINEST psychiatrist I have encountered since my diagnosis 12 years ago.
About Dr. Tammy Chin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1942521786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.