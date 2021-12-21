Dr. Tammy Congelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Congelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Congelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Tammy Congelli, MD
Dr. Tammy Congelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Congelli works at
Dr. Congelli's Office Locations
Central New York Surgical Physicians PC739 Irving Ave Ste 450, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7364
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was scheduled to go over results of a biopsy. Dr. Congelli spent a lot of time explaining the results and she even drew out pictures to explain. She also talked a lot about family which is good but it took time away from the focus of the visit. Dr. Congelli was informative and seemed to know specifics about how to move forward medically in next steps. I felt comfortable in knowing I could call at any time and ask follow up questions if needed.
About Dr. Tammy Congelli, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Congelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Congelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Congelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Congelli has seen patients for Lipomas, Breast Lump and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Congelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Congelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Congelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Congelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Congelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.