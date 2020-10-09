Overview

Dr. Tammy Dann, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Dann works at PAIN EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT CENTER OF OHIO in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.