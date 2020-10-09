Dr. Tammy Dann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Dann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammy Dann, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Dann works at
Locations
Pain Evaluation and Management Center Of Ohio1550 Yankee Park Pl, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 439-4949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dann is an excellent physician, very compassionate and understanding with her patients care. She has helped me more in less than 2 years than other doctors in the 30+ years I’ve been dealing with chronic pain. Dr Dann has used a combination of physical therapy, injections and medication to significantly reduce my pain level which has given me my life back!! If your looking for a skillful, talented doctor willing to work with you to find an answer to your issue, Dr Dann is who you need!
About Dr. Tammy Dann, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932361573
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa - Pain Medicine
- St Louis University - Anesthesiology
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Grinnell College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dann accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dann has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.