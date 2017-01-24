See All Pediatricians in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD

Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Troutman works at Cherokee Health Systems in Knoxville, TN with other offices in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Troutman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cherokee Health Pharmacy
    2018 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 544-0406
  2. 2
    Scott & White Clinic Bcs Group
    1700 University Dr E, College Station, TX 77840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 207-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2017
    Terrific attitude and bedside manner. Dr. Feehan genuinely listens to our concerns and is happy to educate us on all the questions we have. As a new parent, this is SO helpful and comforting.
    Knoxville, TN — Jan 24, 2017
    About Dr. Tammy Troutman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841298031
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

