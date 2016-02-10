See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Tammy Hadley, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tammy Hadley, MD

Dr. Tammy Hadley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Hadley works at Park Medical Associates LLC in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hadley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Medical Associates LLC
    10755 Falls Rd Ste 200, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-7110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2016
    I love Dr. Hadley! I've been her patient now for 15 years. She talks to you like and friend and really listens. She's very thorough and intelligent. She always follows up and makes sure you get proper care if you need to see a specialist.
    Katie in Lutherville, MD — Feb 10, 2016
    About Dr. Tammy Hadley, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598766958
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tammy Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadley works at Park Medical Associates LLC in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hadley’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

