Overview

Dr. Tammy Harvey, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med.



Dr. Harvey works at Family Asthma Allergy/Immun in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.