Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with University Of Tn College Of Med
Dr. Heinlymcculley works at
Locations
McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center7676 AIRWAYS BLVD, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 536-7640Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Mcculley Allergy Sinus & Asthma2155 West St, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 623-3323Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCulley is an energetic physician who won me over when she walked through the door. She assessed my problems, asking me a lot of questions to rule things out before discussing treatment. Ther was not a staff member in her clinic that was not friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Tammy Heinlymcculley, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1609801000
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
