Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammy Wilkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Tammy Wilkins, MD
Dr. Tammy Wilkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Dr. Wilkins' Office Locations
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2692
Community Support Services150 Cross St, Akron, OH 44311 Directions (330) 253-9388Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tammy Wilkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770591794
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.