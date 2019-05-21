Overview of Dr. Tammy Lee, MD

Dr. Tammy Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Surgery Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.