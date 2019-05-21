Dr. Tammy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Tammy Lee, MD
Dr. Tammy Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Sugar Land Office1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 637-8920
Houston Office7500 Beechnut St Ste 240, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 637-8920Tuesday1:00pm - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Lee for my robotic hernia surgery. Prior to the surgery she answered all my questions and concerns with synthetic vs bio mesh. She also clearly explained how the surgery would happen and the amount of pain to expect after the surgery. Within 3 days I was off of the prescribed pain meds and by the 10th day I was feeling 90% back to normal. I would definitely recommend her for robotic surgery. And if you have any questions about it go find her YouTube video on it.
About Dr. Tammy Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1275738858
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.