Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tammy Leonard, MD
Overview of Dr. Tammy Leonard, MD
Dr. Tammy Leonard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Leonard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
-
1
Fredericksburg Womens Health Associates1300 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 656-2830
- 2 1201 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 656-2830
-
3
Mary Washington Hospital1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 741-4390Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonard?
Dr. Leonard is one of my favorite doctors. She is honest, thorough, and has a fantastic bedside manner. She delivered my daughter 3 years ago, and she came in to personally check on me afterward, hugging me too because she knew my new mommy nerves were high. She will be delivering my 2nd daughter soon. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Tammy Leonard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1265542187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.