Dr. Tammy Leopold, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Leopold works at Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.