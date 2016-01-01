Dr. Tammy Mika, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Mika, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tammy Mika, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Perry, MI.
Dr. Mika works at
Locations
-
1
Perry Dental PLC114 N Main, Perry, MI 48872 Directions (888) 417-4542
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mika?
About Dr. Tammy Mika, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1437179462
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mika accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mika works at
Dr. Mika has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.