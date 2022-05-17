Dr. Tammy Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammy Novak, MD
Dr. Tammy Novak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Novak works at
Dr. Novak's Office Locations
Buffalo Grove Office1450 Busch Pkwy, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 439-8780Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
Womancare355 W NORTHWEST HWY, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 221-4700
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-2200Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Novak, as well as the woman who helped with my ultrasound and biopsy in Arlington Heights, I wish I remembered her name. The way they both explained things is just amazing and I wish all medical professionals would take notes on how they do things. Dr. Novak also went out of her way to try and help me determine what’s going on with an issue I am having that has nothing to do with gynecology. She’s just awesome!
About Dr. Tammy Novak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376658682
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.