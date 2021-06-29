Dr. Tammy Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tammy Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammy Reynolds, MD
Dr. Tammy Reynolds, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University - School of Medicine|George Washington University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 420, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 323-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reynolds is amazing! She’s delivered my 2 boys and will hopefully deliver my 3rd as well. With me first, she came in to deliver my son when she wasn’t even supposed to be on call. I was excited to have her deliver my 2nd after such a wonderful first pregnancy with her. She is one the reasons why I do not want to move out of Las Vegas until I am done having kids. She really takes the time to get to know you, explain everything, and answer any and all questions you have. She’s so wonderful and I recommend her to everyone that is pregnant!
About Dr. Tammy Reynolds, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1316145733
Education & Certifications
- American Congress of Obstetrics &amp; Gynecology
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine|University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- George Washington University - School of Medicine|George Washington University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reynolds speaks Polish and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.