Dr. Tammy Taylor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tammy Taylor, DO
Dr. Tammy Taylor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tipp City, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
The Pediatric Group at Hyatt Center450 N Hyatt St Ste 204, Tipp City, OH 45371 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical CenterUvmc Phys Ofc Bld, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very dedicated to her craft.
About Dr. Tammy Taylor, DO
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
