Dr. Tammy Vu, MD
Overview of Dr. Tammy Vu, MD
Dr. Tammy Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
Royal Oaks OB/GYN12121 Richmond Ave Ste 210, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-4246
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vu is a kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and patient doctor. She addresses all of my needs and concerns in a non-judgemental way while empowering me to participate in my health care needs. I never have to wait long for appointments, usually within a week and when I’m in the office there are no long wait times. Kristy has worked there a long time and its like visiting an old friend! They now also offer genetic testing in-office, they do hereditary disease screening (for both pregnant and non-pregnant patients) as well as cancer mutations testing if you have a personal or family history of cancer. I love this office! Thank you for taking great care of me.
About Dr. Tammy Vu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1578663167
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
