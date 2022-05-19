Dr. Tamra Fortenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamra Fortenberry, MD
Dr. Tamra Fortenberry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX.
Laboratory Corporation of America3141 E Broad St Ste 321, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 252-4095Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Matlock OBGYN3201 Matlock Rd Ste 210, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 710-7608
- Medical City Arlington
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Lost my first baby due to a Dr being careless so when I found out I was pregnant with my second baby June 2020 someone referred me to Dr. Fortenberry and it was the best decision I made for my child and I. Dr. Fortenberry listened to all of my concerns. She seen my previous history with pregnancy and immediately referred me to a high risk Dr, upstairs from her office, which was a huge blessing because the pregnancy turned out to be a life threatening high risk pregnancy. Dr. Fortenberry had good beside manner, was very down to earth, never sugar coated anything with me, and stayed on top of things to keep me and baby safe the whole pregnancy. Dr. Greve that worked with Dr. Fortenberry delivered my baby via c section due to him being the Dr. On call that morning but afterwards Dr. Fortenberry took good care of us while being in the hospital. I was grateful to have a Dr. like her during a stressful high risk pregnancy. She’s amazing.
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
Dr. Fortenberry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortenberry has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortenberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.