Dr. Tamra Lewis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Office Locations
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Lake Barrington22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 201, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-5080
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Crystal Lake360 Station Dr Ste 110, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 382-5080
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Elgin1600 N Randall Rd Ste 201, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 382-5080Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lewis is an amazing physician. She provides really solution that fit my life style. She is amazing.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1639281926
Education & Certifications
- Metro Urology, Minneapolis, MN
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Luther College
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
