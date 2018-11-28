Dr. Tan-Loc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tan-Loc Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Central Georgia Women Health Care225 Smithville Church Rd Ste 1100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-9136
Houston Medical Center1601 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 922-4281
Womens Health Care1025 N Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 333-2573
Womens Healthcare of Middle Ga Inc.130 Byrd Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-9136
- Houston Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nguyen is awesome. He has amazing bedside manner and knows how to make patients feel so comfortable. I had a birth control implant removed by him and he made the process so painless and efficient, all while keeping me comfortable. He has since been my go-to at the office and he is amazing.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- University of South Florida
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
