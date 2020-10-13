Overview of Dr. Tan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Tan Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Nguyen works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Institute at Renaissance in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.