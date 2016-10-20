Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Tan Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Tan Tran. MD Inc.292 Cottage Ave, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-4229
-
2
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-4229
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
He did my colonoscopy when other doctors could not as I have a twisted colon. And he is pleasant to talk to. My husband and I both was very satisfied with him.
About Dr. Tan Tran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1508807066
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.