Dr. Kim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tana Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Tana Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Locations
Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates2101 Woodwinds Dr Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 222-6050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a very skilled reproductive endocrinologist. She answered my questions in a thoughtful manner, and I'm not sure what the review above is about, but she also did my egg retrieval and that went great! I don't know why the above person has taken to sarcasm, but it's fair to assume that the review isn't worth paying attention to. Have no hesitation in seeing Dr. Kim. She is a fabulous physician and you won't find a more helpful or competent reproductive endocrinologist in the Twin Cities.
About Dr. Tana Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1679816607
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods.