Dr. Tanda Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanda Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Locations
Lane Dermatology & Dermatological Surgery1210 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tanda Lane and her nurse (sorry I did not catch her name) are excellent. I am fairly new to the area and was nervous about my first visit. I can say every question I had was answered and she also wrote things down for me so I did not forget. The wait for both of my appts were next to nothing. Hands down the best Dermatologist I have ever seen.
About Dr. Tanda Lane, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
