Overview

Dr. Tanda Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Lane works at Lane Dermatology & Dermatological Surgery in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.